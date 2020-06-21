All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:04 PM

32 Wild Heron Villas Road

32 Wild Heron Villas Road · (912) 525-0405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Wild Heron Villas Road, Georgetown, GA 31419

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2577 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
Gated Community on Lagoon. Amazing brick townhome with an open concept floor plan. It offers both a formal dining and eat in areas. The kitchen features modern white cabinets and a breakfast bar when you are looking to enjoy a quick snack or a morning cup of coffee. The main floor master suite has trey ceilings, walk in closet and a jetted tub that invites you to relax in at the end of the day. Upstairs you will find 3 more spacious bedrooms. The screened patio room will provide the perfect entertaining spot and offers relaxing lagoon views. Plus, there is an added uncovered area that will perfect to be able to BBQ. Community offers a clubhouse and fitness center. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, beaches and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Wild Heron Villas Road have any available units?
32 Wild Heron Villas Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Wild Heron Villas Road have?
Some of 32 Wild Heron Villas Road's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Wild Heron Villas Road currently offering any rent specials?
32 Wild Heron Villas Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Wild Heron Villas Road pet-friendly?
No, 32 Wild Heron Villas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 32 Wild Heron Villas Road offer parking?
No, 32 Wild Heron Villas Road does not offer parking.
Does 32 Wild Heron Villas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Wild Heron Villas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Wild Heron Villas Road have a pool?
No, 32 Wild Heron Villas Road does not have a pool.
Does 32 Wild Heron Villas Road have accessible units?
No, 32 Wild Heron Villas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Wild Heron Villas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Wild Heron Villas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Wild Heron Villas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Wild Heron Villas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
