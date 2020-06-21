32 Wild Heron Villas Road

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym clubhouse fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym bbq/grill

Gated Community on Lagoon. Amazing brick townhome with an open concept floor plan. It offers both a formal dining and eat in areas. The kitchen features modern white cabinets and a breakfast bar when you are looking to enjoy a quick snack or a morning cup of coffee. The main floor master suite has trey ceilings, walk in closet and a jetted tub that invites you to relax in at the end of the day. Upstairs you will find 3 more spacious bedrooms. The screened patio room will provide the perfect entertaining spot and offers relaxing lagoon views. Plus, there is an added uncovered area that will perfect to be able to BBQ. Community offers a clubhouse and fitness center. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, beaches and more!