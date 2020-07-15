All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

4755 Yates Rd

4755 Yates Road · No Longer Available
Location

4755 Yates Road, Fulton County, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/07/20 2 Bedrooms Apts Near Airport Available Now - Property Id: 98380

Available Immediately. No application fee for AirLine Employees or College Park Housing Participants. Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartments available. All electric. Quiet and Safe community. ten minutes to airport, Camp Creek shopping center. School bus pick up out front. Right of Roosevelt highway. Close to Marta bus stop. 404 305 9700.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98380
Property Id 98380

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4755 Yates Rd have any available units?
4755 Yates Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4755 Yates Rd have?
Some of 4755 Yates Rd's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4755 Yates Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4755 Yates Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 Yates Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4755 Yates Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 4755 Yates Rd offer parking?
No, 4755 Yates Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4755 Yates Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4755 Yates Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 Yates Rd have a pool?
No, 4755 Yates Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4755 Yates Rd have accessible units?
No, 4755 Yates Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 Yates Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4755 Yates Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4755 Yates Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4755 Yates Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
