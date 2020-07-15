4755 Yates Rd

Amenities

2 Bedrooms Apts Near Airport Available Now



Available Immediately. No application fee for AirLine Employees or College Park Housing Participants. Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartments available. All electric. Quiet and Safe community. ten minutes to airport, Camp Creek shopping center. School bus pick up out front. Right of Roosevelt highway. Close to Marta bus stop. 404 305 9700.

No Pets Allowed



