Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

2 Bed 1 Bath in Forest Park! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1924887



Completely renovated 2 bed 1 bath home just minutes from downtown, the airport in a quiet neighborhood! Everything top to bottom is NEW! New Roof, new HVAC, New paint in & out! Real hardwood floors throughout the home, new granite countertops, sinks, and Italian made tile in bathroom! Brand New driveway! New ceiling fixtures and blinds! Large fenced yard, too



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the “Available Homes” tab, locate the property, and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:



Minimum Credit Score of 550



Minimum Income Requirement 1200



No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years



No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 4628 City View Dr is currently being rented for $895/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE5855850)