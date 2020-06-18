All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

4628 City View Dr

4628 City View Drive · (770) 733-1756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4628 City View Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4628 City View Dr · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bed 1 Bath in Forest Park! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1924887

Completely renovated 2 bed 1 bath home just minutes from downtown, the airport in a quiet neighborhood! Everything top to bottom is NEW! New Roof, new HVAC, New paint in & out! Real hardwood floors throughout the home, new granite countertops, sinks, and Italian made tile in bathroom! Brand New driveway! New ceiling fixtures and blinds! Large fenced yard, too

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the “Available Homes” tab, locate the property, and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 4628 City View Dr is currently being rented for $895/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5855850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 City View Dr have any available units?
4628 City View Dr has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 City View Dr have?
Some of 4628 City View Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 City View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4628 City View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 City View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4628 City View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 4628 City View Dr offer parking?
No, 4628 City View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4628 City View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 City View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 City View Dr have a pool?
No, 4628 City View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4628 City View Dr have accessible units?
No, 4628 City View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 City View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 City View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
