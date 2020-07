Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

3/1 Brick House in Coosa $825 - Updated 3/1 Brick house in the Coosa area located on a quiet street next to Coosa High School. This home has new paint, new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen flooring and an large yard. The rent is $825 with a $825 security deposit. Please visit our website www.RidgeBerryRentals.com for more information and to apply. We perform criminal background and credit checks. No felonies or evictions. Must have 2 years income and residential history with a 550 Credit score.



(RLNE5082678)