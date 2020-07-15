Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance lobby online portal

Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North Belair Road to Jimmie Dyess Pkwy. Enjoy shopping and dining at AUGUSTA MALL and memorable events and experiences at EVANS TOWNE CENTER PARK and MULLINS CROSSING. These uniquely designed homes feature one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with fabulous spacious kitchens and energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments, take advantage of resident activities with community amenities, such as a resort-style pool and sundeck, and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Saddle Creek on Washington offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.



