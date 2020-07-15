All apartments in Evans
Find more places like Saddle Creek on Washington.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:49 AM

Saddle Creek on Washington

650 Thoroughbred Lane · (205) 442-0895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 622 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Unit 328 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saddle Creek on Washington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North Belair Road to Jimmie Dyess Pkwy. Enjoy shopping and dining at AUGUSTA MALL and memorable events and experiences at EVANS TOWNE CENTER PARK and MULLINS CROSSING. These uniquely designed homes feature one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with fabulous spacious kitchens and energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

At Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments, take advantage of resident activities with community amenities, such as a resort-style pool and sundeck, and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Saddle Creek on Washington offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.

ConcordRENTS is the national leader in high quality, customer focused property management of multifamily affordable rental housing communities. Eq

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $425-$575
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saddle Creek on Washington have any available units?
Saddle Creek on Washington has 3 units available starting at $1,254 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Saddle Creek on Washington have?
Some of Saddle Creek on Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saddle Creek on Washington currently offering any rent specials?
Saddle Creek on Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saddle Creek on Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, Saddle Creek on Washington is pet friendly.
Does Saddle Creek on Washington offer parking?
Yes, Saddle Creek on Washington offers parking.
Does Saddle Creek on Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Saddle Creek on Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Saddle Creek on Washington have a pool?
Yes, Saddle Creek on Washington has a pool.
Does Saddle Creek on Washington have accessible units?
Yes, Saddle Creek on Washington has accessible units.
Does Saddle Creek on Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saddle Creek on Washington has units with dishwashers.
Does Saddle Creek on Washington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Saddle Creek on Washington has units with air conditioning.
