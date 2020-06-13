834 Glencoe Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAIL JULY 1 | 5 Br 4 Full Baths | Golf Cart | Pool | Walking Trails - This home has lots to offer. The main level features a guest bedroom and bath, spacious kitchen, dining room and lots of hardwoods. The kitchen has a gas range, stained cabinets, large pantry, granite & stainless steel. Upstairs is the Owner Suite, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. The Owner Suite has a luxurious bath with a long double vanity,soaking tub & wide shower. The closet is generously sized w/lots of custom shelving. The laundry has shelving, hanging area, folding area & laundry basket space. All bedrooms are good sized with custom closet shelving. All baths have granite vanities & stained cabinets. The yard is privacy fenced with a covered back porch. Convenient to Fort Gordon, I20, SRS and area shopping. Minutes to the Clarks Hills Lake. Riverwood Plantation is a planned community with all schools inside of the neighborhood. Go to their website for more neighborhood information. ** No pets or smoking please.