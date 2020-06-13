All apartments in Evans
834 Glencoe Way

834 Glencoe Way · (706) 830-6539
Location

834 Glencoe Way, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2814 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAIL JULY 1 | 5 Br 4 Full Baths | Golf Cart | Pool | Walking Trails - This home has lots to offer. The main level features a guest bedroom and bath, spacious kitchen, dining room and lots of hardwoods. The kitchen has a gas range, stained cabinets, large pantry, granite & stainless steel. Upstairs is the Owner Suite, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. The Owner Suite has a luxurious bath with a long double vanity,soaking tub & wide shower. The closet is generously sized w/lots of custom shelving. The laundry has shelving, hanging area, folding area & laundry basket space. All bedrooms are good sized with custom closet shelving. All baths have granite vanities & stained cabinets. The yard is privacy fenced with a covered back porch. Convenient to Fort Gordon, I20, SRS and area shopping. Minutes to the Clarks Hills Lake. Riverwood Plantation is a planned community with all schools inside of the neighborhood. Go to their website for more neighborhood information. ** No pets or smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Glencoe Way have any available units?
834 Glencoe Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 834 Glencoe Way have?
Some of 834 Glencoe Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Glencoe Way currently offering any rent specials?
834 Glencoe Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Glencoe Way pet-friendly?
No, 834 Glencoe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evans.
Does 834 Glencoe Way offer parking?
Yes, 834 Glencoe Way does offer parking.
Does 834 Glencoe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Glencoe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Glencoe Way have a pool?
Yes, 834 Glencoe Way has a pool.
Does 834 Glencoe Way have accessible units?
No, 834 Glencoe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Glencoe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Glencoe Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Glencoe Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Glencoe Way does not have units with air conditioning.
