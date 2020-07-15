All apartments in Doraville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Creekside Apartments

3637 Pleasantdale Rd · (802) 761-4452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3637 Pleasantdale Rd, Doraville, GA 30340

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Rose Trillium-1

$1,100

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

2 Bedrooms

White Milkweed-1

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
roommate matching
In search of an apartment home near Atlanta? Search no more!
A beautifully designed apartment complex located close to all of Atlanta's major arteries, entertainment, and unique cuisine dining. Our three-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside Apartments have any available units?
Creekside Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,275. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Creekside Apartments have?
Some of Creekside Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Creekside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Apartments offers parking.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creekside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Creekside Apartments has a pool.
Does Creekside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Creekside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Creekside Apartments has units with air conditioning.
