Creekside Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available