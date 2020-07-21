All apartments in Doraville
Find more places like 2610 Avery Park Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doraville, GA
/
2610 Avery Park Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2610 Avery Park Cir

2610 Avery Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doraville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2610 Avery Park Circle, Doraville, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4736c6b01d ----
Townhome with Dunwoody Schools! Interior features hardwood floors, open breakfast area which offers views to the family room with its high ceilings and fireplace. Off the roomy kitchen is a patio to encourage outdoor grilling. The huge master bedroom & bath offer double vanities, a garden tub & oversized walk in closet. There are two additional large bedrooms. This home is calling you with its great location that allows you to miss the Atlanta traffic. Others are going to be hearing the call, so get settled in this home before the mad rush of the season!

**Please text Stephanie at 770-431-4633 to schedule a viewing.
PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING WITH STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Avery Park Cir have any available units?
2610 Avery Park Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 2610 Avery Park Cir have?
Some of 2610 Avery Park Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Avery Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Avery Park Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Avery Park Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Avery Park Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doraville.
Does 2610 Avery Park Cir offer parking?
No, 2610 Avery Park Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Avery Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Avery Park Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Avery Park Cir have a pool?
No, 2610 Avery Park Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Avery Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 2610 Avery Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Avery Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Avery Park Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Avery Park Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Avery Park Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd
Doraville, GA 30360
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Doraville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDoraville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Doraville Apartments with PoolsDoraville Cheap Apartments
Doraville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GA
Scottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University