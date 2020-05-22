/
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:00 PM
3 Apartments for rent in Donalsonville, GA📍
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
220 East 2nd Street
220 East 2nd Street, Donalsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $650.00; IMRID24247
Last updated April 10 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
702 Cloud Street
702 Cloud Street, Donalsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
1400 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1400; Parking: 3 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $700.00; IMRID9996
Last updated April 10 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
416 North Henderson Avenue
416 North Henderson Avenue, Donalsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$525
1024 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1024; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $525.00; IMRID16141
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Donalsonville rentals listed on Apartment List is $630.
Some of the colleges located in the Donalsonville area include Tallahassee Community College, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and Florida State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Donalsonville from include Tallahassee, Dothan, and Marianna.