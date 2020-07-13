/
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dock Junction, GA
Dock Junction
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.
Dock Junction
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Dock Junction
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Dock Junction
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Dock Junction
419 W Shore Drive
419 W Shore Dr Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
This four bedroom, two bath home has been freshly painted and is located on a corner lot. Marsh views from the side porch. Other features include an eat-in kitchen, attic storage, and front and side porches. Pets considered.
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1205 sqft
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1162 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Country Club Estates
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen
Country Club Estates
146 Leeswood Circle
146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX - 146 Leeswood Circle - 146 Leeswood Circle 3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious
Country Club Estates
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
St. Simons
1498 Demere Road
1498 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1184 sqft
2BR/2.5BA unfurnished long-term rental available for immediate occupancy. Pets may be considered with an approved rental application.
St. Simons
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
Newer Construction townhome backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting.
St. Simons
3 Cottage Lawn Road
3 Cottage Lawn Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the exclusive gated community of Black Banks, a Historic 1933 Cottage, once part of the original Black Banks Plantation. Comes Fully furnished 1 Bedroom one Bath Cottage, Includes Utilities. Central heat & air. Washer & dryer included.
St. Simons
3 Cottage Lawn Rd #2
3 Cottage Lawn Rd, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- Located in the Gated Community of Black Banks, off Sea Island Rd on St. Simons Island. This long term rental only, Guest Cottage is fully furnished, and has 1 bed, 1 bath with kitchen, washer/dryer.
St. Simons
101 Thompson Cove
101 Thompson Cv St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1677 sqft
Garage and lots of storage! Great location - close to beach and village. Close to shops and restaurants. Available for short and long term rental- pets may be considered.
St. Simons
152 Laurel View Drive
152 Laurel View Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3216 sqft
Great mid-south location! Only 1.7 miles to the beach and a short walk to Redfern, restaurants, and shops. The location is an easy ride on and off the island.