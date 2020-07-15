Rent Calculator
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5487 Orchard Ct
5487 Orchard Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5487 Orchard Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath - Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath with eat-in kitchen
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3198427)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5487 Orchard Ct have any available units?
5487 Orchard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 5487 Orchard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5487 Orchard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5487 Orchard Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5487 Orchard Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5487 Orchard Ct offer parking?
No, 5487 Orchard Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5487 Orchard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5487 Orchard Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5487 Orchard Ct have a pool?
No, 5487 Orchard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5487 Orchard Ct have accessible units?
No, 5487 Orchard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5487 Orchard Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5487 Orchard Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5487 Orchard Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5487 Orchard Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
