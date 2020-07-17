Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4340 Rustic Wood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4340 Rustic Wood Court
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4340 Rustic Wood Court
4340 Rustic Wood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4340 Rustic Wood Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Stone Mountain. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4340 Rustic Wood Court have any available units?
4340 Rustic Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4340 Rustic Wood Court have?
Some of 4340 Rustic Wood Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4340 Rustic Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Rustic Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Rustic Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4340 Rustic Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4340 Rustic Wood Court offer parking?
No, 4340 Rustic Wood Court does not offer parking.
Does 4340 Rustic Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Rustic Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Rustic Wood Court have a pool?
No, 4340 Rustic Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Rustic Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 4340 Rustic Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Rustic Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Rustic Wood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4340 Rustic Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4340 Rustic Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University