2429 Overlook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Qualifications: 01.) No open bankruptcies 02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months 03.) No civil judgments within 12 months 04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months 05.) Must make 3x's rent amount 06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry 07.) Must pass criminal background check 08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months 09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600

10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit 11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)

13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history 14.) Credit report must not be locked

15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

16.) No foreclosures within 12 months If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact Chris at To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com Lease Terms

$2,000.00 security deposit