DeKalb County, GA
1058 Erie Circle
Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:08 PM

1058 Erie Circle

1058 Erie Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1058 Erie Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Erie Circle have any available units?
1058 Erie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1058 Erie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Erie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Erie Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 Erie Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1058 Erie Circle offer parking?
No, 1058 Erie Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1058 Erie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 Erie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Erie Circle have a pool?
No, 1058 Erie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1058 Erie Circle have accessible units?
No, 1058 Erie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Erie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1058 Erie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 Erie Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1058 Erie Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
