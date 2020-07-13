/
apartments with pool
16 Apartments for rent in Dawsonville, GA with pool
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Dawsonville
41 Madeline Lane
41 Madaline Ln, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1642 sqft
Brand new Townhomes in popular Dawsonville. Townhomes feature granite in the kitchen and baths* Stainless steel appliances in kitchen*textured plank floors on main level*designer trim and 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Dawsonville
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1212 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
5595 Mirror Lake Dr
5595 Mirror Lake Dr, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3072 sqft
Gorgeous home in Cumming! - Beautiful and brand new house in Forsyth! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with a guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. You will fall in love with the dramatic 2 story family room.
4185 Settlers Grove Road
4185 Settlers' Grove Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3523 sqft
Brand new former MODEL home with high end upgrades available for rent. Luxury living with modern finishes in the home. Enjoy this well lit, 4 bedroom home with a chefs kitchen.
5535 Rialto Way
5535 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2 sqft
Beautiful Craftsman style 4BR 2.5BA home located in North Forsyth just off GA400 in sought after swim/tennis Bridgetowne community! Home is MOVE IN READY like new with single owner & no pets.
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2997 sqft
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan! Foyer and
3829 Humber Court
3829 Humber Ct, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,598
1800 sqft
About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets. And about 1/4 Mile to GA 400. Tons of commercials, restaurants, shopping centers in walking distance. All appliances included. Stainless Refrigerator (not showed in the picture) 4br/2.
3195 Aintree Chase
3195 Aintree Chase, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1546 sqft
Available and ready for new tenants. Ranch on a cul de sac with large private lot in swim community.
5830 Broadway Lane
5830 Broadway Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1927 sqft
Park Place at Hampton 3 year old townhome featuring 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with hardwoods on main level, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator, granite counters and a huge island.
4810 Marco Lane
4810 Marco Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1813 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688565 to view more pictures of this property.
4370 Sunflower Circle
4370 Sunflower Cir, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2476 sqft
Brand New Home in West Forsyth High School cluster. Bedroom on the main level with full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Loft / Den in the upper floor can be used as media room or play area. Large level backyard. Rocking chair porch.
5810 Ridge Stone Way
5810 Ridge Stone Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
6030 Savannah Drive
6030 Savannah Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1376 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
88 Greenfield Road
88 Greenfield Dr, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Highland Point Community. Available July 10th. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths. Covered front entry and professional landscaping. Foyer opens up to family room with fireplace and view to spacious kitchen.
5245 Echos Cove
5245 Echos Cv, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2757 sqft
Whisper Point Ranch - Beautiful Ranch home in active community. Great gathering space options with open concept Kitchen/Family Room/Dining.
