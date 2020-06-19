2021 Southview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large Williamsburg home on quiet street in the City West area of Dalton. The woodland back yard includes natural deer trail above the protected stream flowing slightly beyond property line. Lovely, mature hardwoods throughout the main level and the high ceilings, architectural trim work, and double doorways in the formal area are lovely features. Premium granite countertops, new large ADA walk-in shower with seating, and the back deck with screened porch make this house comfortable. New roof with covered gutters, new exterior siding and shutters, and new energy efficient windows provide attractive functional future security. New HVAC system as well as energy efficient water heater have also been installed.