All apartments in Dalton
Find more places like 2021 Southview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dalton, GA
/
2021 Southview Dr
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:24 AM

2021 Southview Dr

2021 Southview Drive · (706) 217-8133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2021 Southview Drive, Dalton, GA 30720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Williamsburg home on quiet street in the City West area of Dalton. The woodland back yard includes natural deer trail above the protected stream flowing slightly beyond property line. Lovely, mature hardwoods throughout the main level and the high ceilings, architectural trim work, and double doorways in the formal area are lovely features. Premium granite countertops, new large ADA walk-in shower with seating, and the back deck with screened porch make this house comfortable. New roof with covered gutters, new exterior siding and shutters, and new energy efficient windows provide attractive functional future security. New HVAC system as well as energy efficient water heater have also been installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Southview Dr have any available units?
2021 Southview Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2021 Southview Dr have?
Some of 2021 Southview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Southview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Southview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Southview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Southview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dalton.
Does 2021 Southview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Southview Dr does offer parking.
Does 2021 Southview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Southview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Southview Dr have a pool?
No, 2021 Southview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Southview Dr have accessible units?
No, 2021 Southview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Southview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Southview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Southview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2021 Southview Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2021 Southview Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dawnville Meadows
556 Horse Shoe Way
Dalton, GA 30721

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNKennesaw, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACleveland, TNAcworth, GAMilton, GA
Cartersville, GAHolly Springs, GASoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNDawsonville, GAJasper, GA
Red Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNRome, GAAthens, TNEast Ridge, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Kennesaw State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity