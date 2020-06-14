Apartment List
350 Apartments for rent in Clarkston, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clarkston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Clarkston
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Results within 5 miles of Clarkston
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Northlake
61 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Medlock Park
49 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
$
Mason Mill
30 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,060
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Northlake
20 Units Available
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1530 sqft
2-3 bedroom apartments near Lake Louise. Each apartment boasts full or partial lake views. Residents enjoy access to numerous walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. Fitness center and clubhouse also located on-site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
31 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,355
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Briarcliff Heights
17 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with convenient access to I-85 and I-285 interchange. Walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community features putting green, fire pit, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Avondale Estates
27 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greater Valley Brook
13 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Clarkston, GA

Home to a relatively dense population, Clarkston was one of the first suburban communities to exist in the south allowing Atlanta workers to have a nearby home outside of the city.

Lying only a single transit stop from the city of Atlanta, Clarkston, Georgia allows residents the ability to live near the city without being smack-dab in the hustle and bustle of one of America's most crowded municipalities. This isn't to say, though, that there isn't a bit of crowding and excitement in Clarkston, but many residents find it to be just the right mix of big city living and sanity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Clarkston, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clarkston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

