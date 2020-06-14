350 Apartments for rent in Clarkston, GA with gym
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 34
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 41
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 28
1 of 34
1 of 48
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 40
1 of 47
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 23
Home to a relatively dense population, Clarkston was one of the first suburban communities to exist in the south allowing Atlanta workers to have a nearby home outside of the city.
Lying only a single transit stop from the city of Atlanta, Clarkston, Georgia allows residents the ability to live near the city without being smack-dab in the hustle and bustle of one of America's most crowded municipalities. This isn't to say, though, that there isn't a bit of crowding and excitement in Clarkston, but many residents find it to be just the right mix of big city living and sanity. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clarkston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.