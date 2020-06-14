350 Apartments for rent in Clarkston, GA with gym

Home to a relatively dense population, Clarkston was one of the first suburban communities to exist in the south allowing Atlanta workers to have a nearby home outside of the city.

Lying only a single transit stop from the city of Atlanta, Clarkston, Georgia allows residents the ability to live near the city without being smack-dab in the hustle and bustle of one of America's most crowded municipalities. This isn't to say, though, that there isn't a bit of crowding and excitement in Clarkston, but many residents find it to be just the right mix of big city living and sanity. See more