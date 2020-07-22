Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carrollton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Bowen St - 13
155 Bowen Street, Carrollton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT www.ApartmentsoftheSouth.com FOR MORE INFORMATION.
Results within 5 miles of Carrollton

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
230 Sage Drive
230 Sage Drive, Carroll County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss
Results within 10 miles of Carrollton
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
5 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,057
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
555 Villa Rosa Rd
555 Villa Rosa Road, Temple, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2137 sqft
AMAZING HOME WITH PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT / EXTRA BONUS ROOM AND FULL BATH ( UPDATED PICTURES ) - WOW!!!...COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS / PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL HUGE BONUS ROOM AND 3 FULL BATHS.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1103 N Ga-113
1103 Georgia Highway 113, Carroll County, GA
Studio
$550
OFFICES SPACES FOR RENT - Catalyst Church has 2 office spaces available with plenty of parking and Wifi included. Please call Tina with any questions at 770-836-1240. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5869765)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 OVERLAND TRL
305 Overland Trail, Temple, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1692 sqft
Coming soon 4 bedroom 2 bath home. - You can become a home owner!! This is a great 4 bedrooms 2 baths home with a 2 car garage. You will enter your new home from the covered front porch. The home has a good sized living room with a fireplace.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9014 Tarnwood Court
9014 Tarnwood Court, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Well kept home on the lake features large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, walk-in-closets and sun room with a view of the lake. Eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
501 Weston Court
501 Weston Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
501 Weston Court Available 05/15/20 2.5 miles to I-20 - River Trace Subdivision 3 BR 2 BA, 2 Car Garage, Dining/Kitchen Combo, Corner Lot. To apply for this property please visit www.farishrealty.com, select "OUR RENTALS".
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carrollton, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carrollton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

