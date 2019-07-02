3775 Glen Mora Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great find in a quiet neighborhood. Convenient to emory, downtown Decatur, shopping and more. Well maintained and loved home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Spacious rooms. One bedroom turned into a closet with california closet system, can be used as an office. Huge sunroom that can be utilized as playroom or formal dining. The basement is finished with gme room and 2 additional rooms that can be used as bedrooms or teenage suite. Won't last long!