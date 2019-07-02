All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3775 Glen Mora Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3775 Glen Mora Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

3775 Glen Mora Drive

3775 Glen Mora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3775 Glen Mora Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great find in a quiet neighborhood. Convenient to emory, downtown Decatur, shopping and more. Well maintained and loved home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Spacious rooms. One bedroom turned into a closet with california closet system, can be used as an office. Huge sunroom that can be utilized as playroom or formal dining. The basement is finished with gme room and 2 additional rooms that can be used as bedrooms or teenage suite. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 Glen Mora Drive have any available units?
3775 Glen Mora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3775 Glen Mora Drive have?
Some of 3775 Glen Mora Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 Glen Mora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3775 Glen Mora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 Glen Mora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3775 Glen Mora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3775 Glen Mora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3775 Glen Mora Drive offers parking.
Does 3775 Glen Mora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3775 Glen Mora Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 Glen Mora Drive have a pool?
No, 3775 Glen Mora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3775 Glen Mora Drive have accessible units?
No, 3775 Glen Mora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 Glen Mora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3775 Glen Mora Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3775 Glen Mora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3775 Glen Mora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College