2079 Troutdale Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Gorgeous split level 2 story brick traditional with charm! 3 BR, 2 BA with kitchen featuring SS appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Sunny living room with fireplace and plenty of natural light. Spacious bedrooms including master with en suite bath. Two car garage and fenced in backyard, perfect for guests and outdoor activities. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Columbia High School

Middle school: Columbia Middle School

Elementary school: Snapfinger Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.