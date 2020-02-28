All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:04 PM

2079 Troutdale Drive

2079 Troutdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2079 Troutdale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Gorgeous split level 2 story brick traditional with charm! 3 BR, 2 BA with kitchen featuring SS appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Sunny living room with fireplace and plenty of natural light. Spacious bedrooms including master with en suite bath. Two car garage and fenced in backyard, perfect for guests and outdoor activities. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Columbia High School
Middle school: Columbia Middle School
Elementary school: Snapfinger Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2079 Troutdale Drive have any available units?
2079 Troutdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2079 Troutdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2079 Troutdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2079 Troutdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2079 Troutdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2079 Troutdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2079 Troutdale Drive offers parking.
Does 2079 Troutdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2079 Troutdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2079 Troutdale Drive have a pool?
No, 2079 Troutdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2079 Troutdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2079 Troutdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2079 Troutdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2079 Troutdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2079 Troutdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2079 Troutdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
