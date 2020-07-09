All apartments in Bulloch County
164 Herschel Drive - 1
164 Herschel Drive - 1

164 Herschel Drive · (912) 225-6348
Location

164 Herschel Drive, Bulloch County, GA 30458

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 6

$1,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
4 bed/4 bath rental available August 6, 2020! You have LVP floors throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. One bedroom is located downstairs. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs, each having a walk in closet. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Utilities are not included. No pets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Herschel Drive - 1 have any available units?
164 Herschel Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 Herschel Drive - 1 have?
Some of 164 Herschel Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Herschel Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
164 Herschel Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Herschel Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 164 Herschel Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bulloch County.
Does 164 Herschel Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 164 Herschel Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 164 Herschel Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Herschel Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Herschel Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 164 Herschel Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 164 Herschel Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 164 Herschel Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Herschel Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Herschel Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Herschel Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 164 Herschel Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
