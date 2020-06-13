Apartment List
/
GA
/
buford
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buford, GA

Finding an apartment in Buford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
513 S Hill St
513 South Hill Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
992 sqft
APPROVED TENANT DID NOT MOVE FORWARD. WONDERFUL CITY LOCATION - WALK TO DOWNTOWN/SCHOOLS/COMMUNITY CENTER. CLEAN, UPDATEES, RECENTLY ADDED PRIVATE BATH IN FRONT BEDROOM. PLENTY OF PARKING + COVERED CARPORT + NEW HVAC.
Results within 1 mile of Buford
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5041 Top Cat Court
5041 Top Cat Court, Sugar Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Charming townhome in great location - within walking distance of Sugar Hill Town Center shops and restaurants. Very clean unit ready for the perfect renter. Family room, dining room, laundry, kitchen and half bath on the main floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3338 Woodward Down Trail
3338 Woodward Down Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
3074 sqft
For more information, contact Jinjin Kadle at (404) 960-0058. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729941 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.
Results within 5 miles of Buford
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
35 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
32 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2998 sqft
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2364 Lake Cove Court
2364 Lake Cove Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3009 sqft
Take a look at this lovely home in Hamilton Mill! Minutes from I-85 and Hamilton Mill retail area. Open kitchen/family room features granite counters, double oven, breakfast bar, Cherry cabinets and gas fireplace. Guest bedroom on main.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1240 Brisbane Dr
1240 Brisbane Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1909 sqft
Great Schools and ready now! Very well maintained 4 bedt! room 2 bath home on a quiet culdesac. Huge private back yard, Large great room with high ceilings and fireplace, separate dining room and full laundry room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8710 Bethel Rd
8710 Bethel Road, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Ranch home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, stone fireplace. Within a mile of 2 Lake Lanier parks w/boat ramps and picnic areas. Directions: 400 N to exit 17 take a right onto Hwy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3629 Friendship Farm Drive
3629 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1712 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
660 Roxford Lane Northeast
660 Roxford Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2980 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
359 Oconee Lane
359 Oconee Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1568 sqft
Gorgeous updated split level home with tons of upgrades! The home has a spacious living room with hardwood style flooring as part of the modern renovations to the home. The living room also features a warm and welcoming stone fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Buford, GA

Finding an apartment in Buford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Buford 1 BedroomsBuford 2 BedroomsBuford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuford 3 BedroomsBuford Apartments with Balcony
Buford Apartments with GarageBuford Apartments with GymBuford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuford Apartments with Move-in Specials
Buford Apartments with ParkingBuford Apartments with PoolBuford Dog Friendly ApartmentsBuford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALilburn, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA
Loganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University