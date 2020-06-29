37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

AVAILABLE NOW - The Cottages at Camelia- a NEW construction neighborhood with a cozy concept right in the heart of Richmond Hill! This charming one story cottage features 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout the home- NO CARPET! Bedrooms are all spacious with great natural light and ceiling fans! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, island with bar seating, and great counter and cabinet space. Eat-in kitchen area. Separate laundry room. Covered back patio area, perfect for relaxing! Lawn Maintenance, irrigation, pest control, and a yearly pressure wash are INCLUDED in the rent. Pets upon owner approval. Check out these adorable homes!



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rpw2LDuf2rx



(RLNE5923695)