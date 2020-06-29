All apartments in Bryan County
Bryan County, GA
37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct.

37 Kennah Ct · (912) 380-3167 ext. 0000
Location

37 Kennah Ct, Bryan County, GA 31324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1531 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
AVAILABLE NOW - The Cottages at Camelia- a NEW construction neighborhood with a cozy concept right in the heart of Richmond Hill! This charming one story cottage features 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout the home- NO CARPET! Bedrooms are all spacious with great natural light and ceiling fans! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, island with bar seating, and great counter and cabinet space. Eat-in kitchen area. Separate laundry room. Covered back patio area, perfect for relaxing! Lawn Maintenance, irrigation, pest control, and a yearly pressure wash are INCLUDED in the rent. Pets upon owner approval. Check out these adorable homes!

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rpw2LDuf2rx

(RLNE5923695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. have any available units?
37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. have?
Some of 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. offer parking?
No, 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. have a pool?
No, 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. have accessible units?
No, 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Kennah (Lot 3) Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
