2825 Dornton Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful townhome in Dresden Creek gated community. Huge great living room with dual sided fireplace shared with amazing kitchen. Kitchen features large breakfast bar, ss apps, built in desk, and a huge island. Main floor also features oversized dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master featuring amazing en-suite. Master bathroom includes free standing shower and jet tub and is connected to oversized walk-in closet. Terrace level features huge bedroom or bonus room and full bathroom! Don't miss out on this amazing gated community complete with pool!