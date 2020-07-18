All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2825 Dornton Way NE

2825 Dornton Way · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Dornton Way, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome in Dresden Creek gated community. Huge great living room with dual sided fireplace shared with amazing kitchen. Kitchen features large breakfast bar, ss apps, built in desk, and a huge island. Main floor also features oversized dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master featuring amazing en-suite. Master bathroom includes free standing shower and jet tub and is connected to oversized walk-in closet. Terrace level features huge bedroom or bonus room and full bathroom! Don't miss out on this amazing gated community complete with pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Dornton Way NE have any available units?
2825 Dornton Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2825 Dornton Way NE have?
Some of 2825 Dornton Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Dornton Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Dornton Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Dornton Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Dornton Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2825 Dornton Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Dornton Way NE offers parking.
Does 2825 Dornton Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 Dornton Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Dornton Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 2825 Dornton Way NE has a pool.
Does 2825 Dornton Way NE have accessible units?
No, 2825 Dornton Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Dornton Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 Dornton Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 Dornton Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 Dornton Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
