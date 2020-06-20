2330 Lorainne ST NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Adorable Brookhaven bungalow surrounded by million-dollar homes! This Brookhaven jewel is located on a large corner lot in a tranquil neighborhood with fantastic neighbors and off-street parking. The entire home is wired for surround sound-even the front porch! The huge chef's kitchen with built-in Kitchen-Aid appliances, cabinets galore, wine rack, and ample counter/storage space make cooking a breeze. The natural light streaming through new energy efficient windows highlight the beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. The high efficiency Nest controlled Trane HVAC along with the new gas water heater are sure to keep utilities low. You'll enjoy the gracious bath with newly tiled shower and plenty of storage as you walk to the two ample bedrooms with new ceiling fans, closets, and window blinds A den/office provides additional space for those that wish to work from home. ONLY 1.8 miles to Lenox Square and LESS THAN A MILE to Marta, shopping, restaurants, and Fernwood park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79264

