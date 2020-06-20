All apartments in Brookhaven
2330 Lorainne ST NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2330 Lorainne ST NE

2330 Loraine Street Northeast · (727) 741-5652
Location

2330 Loraine Street Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1083 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bungalow in Brookhaven - Property Id: 79264

Adorable Brookhaven bungalow surrounded by million-dollar homes! This Brookhaven jewel is located on a large corner lot in a tranquil neighborhood with fantastic neighbors and off-street parking. The entire home is wired for surround sound-even the front porch! The huge chef's kitchen with built-in Kitchen-Aid appliances, cabinets galore, wine rack, and ample counter/storage space make cooking a breeze. The natural light streaming through new energy efficient windows highlight the beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. The high efficiency Nest controlled Trane HVAC along with the new gas water heater are sure to keep utilities low. You'll enjoy the gracious bath with newly tiled shower and plenty of storage as you walk to the two ample bedrooms with new ceiling fans, closets, and window blinds A den/office provides additional space for those that wish to work from home. ONLY 1.8 miles to Lenox Square and LESS THAN A MILE to Marta, shopping, restaurants, and Fernwood park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79264
Property Id 79264

(RLNE5852489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Lorainne ST NE have any available units?
2330 Lorainne ST NE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2330 Lorainne ST NE have?
Some of 2330 Lorainne ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Lorainne ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Lorainne ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Lorainne ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Lorainne ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2330 Lorainne ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Lorainne ST NE does offer parking.
Does 2330 Lorainne ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 Lorainne ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Lorainne ST NE have a pool?
No, 2330 Lorainne ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Lorainne ST NE have accessible units?
No, 2330 Lorainne ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Lorainne ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Lorainne ST NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Lorainne ST NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2330 Lorainne ST NE has units with air conditioning.
