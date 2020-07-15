All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated May 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne

1967 Cobblestone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1967 Cobblestone Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Magnificent townhome in the heart of Brookhaven: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 1 car garage (tandem parking). Cobblestone at Brookhaven is a gated community with a beautiful and sunny community pool, and plenty of visitor parking. *** $2700 per month rental, available for $2550 per month***

This luxurious home features high ceilings, crown molding and hardwood floors in the common areas, family room, separate dining room and kitchen. The main floor contains an open living space with a private deck overlooking a green area which is ideal for grilling and outdoor living. The kitchen has granite countertops, stained-wood cabinets, stone back-splash and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven and double-sink.

The oversized master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and large bathroom with his-and-her vanity, Jacuzzi bathtub and separate shower. The second bedroom is spacious and light, and has an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in closet. The third bedroom on the lower level has an en-suite bathroom, closet and private patio with views of greenery. The upstairs area contains a separate washer and dryer and there is ample closet and storage space on all levels. The home also includes a smoke/fire alarm and is wired for a security system.

- Cobblestone at Brookhaven is **located minutes away from Buckhead** and **two major highways which provide convenient access to midtown, downtown and many other perimeter areas**.

- The complex is in **walking distance** to numerous delicious **restaurants and great shops in the Brookhaven Village and new Town Brookhaven**.

- For those seeking to commute, the **Brookhaven MARTA station is just around the corner**.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne have any available units?
1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne have?
Some of 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne offers parking.
Does 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne have a pool?
Yes, 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne has a pool.
Does 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne have accessible units?
No, 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1967 Cobblestone Cir Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
