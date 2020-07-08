All apartments in Brookhaven
1613 Trailview Way NE
1613 Trailview Way NE

1613 Trailview Way · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Trailview Way, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful three level townhome in sought after Brookhaven. 4 bed/3.5 bath with open floor plan and hardwood floors. Upgraded finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, lots of cabinets & counter space. Large great room/dining room with fireplace. Master suite with spa-like bathroom, separate frameless tiled shower. garden tub; upgraded closet systems; designer paint colors. Basement offers a guest suite & bonus room perfect for a man cave. Two laundry rooms and 2 car garage. Gated community w/ easy access to 85 includes swim pool & dog park. Hurry! Won??t last long.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=P86PpFWTFT&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

