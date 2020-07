1548 Trentwood Place NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated home on one of Ashford Park's best streets. Kitchens offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar & opens to large keeping room. Separate living & dining rooms are perfect for entertaining. Master suite includes a walk-in closet & newly remodeled bath w/ marble vanity & shower. Add'l bdrms well-sized & bright. Huge covered and open decks overlook the fully fenced backyard w/ storage shed. Landscaping designed to bloom year round. Short walk to shops & restaurants on Dresden. Enjoy evenings on the front porch overlooking a quiet neighborhood street. A perfect home to entertain. Newer HVAC system also installed.