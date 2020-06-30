All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1538 Dresden Dr. Ne

1538 Dresden Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Dresden Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Live in Brookhaven and walk just a 1/4-mile to meet your friends or make new ones! With multiple floor plans to choose from, Dresden Forest is sure to meet your needs whether youre a student, working professional or active responsible.

Dresden Forests amenities include:

- Huge swimming pool
- Multiple grilling areas
- Two clothes care centers
- W/D connections in select units
- Ashford Park Neighborhood -- a haven for walkers, joggers, and bikers!
- Rates start at $1,045 for 1-BR and $1,075 - $1,175 for 2-BR
- Some premium units available - ask for prices

Amenities

Swimming Pool
Picnic Area
Washer/Dryer Connections in select units
Pet Friendly
Laundry Facility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne have any available units?
1538 Dresden Dr. Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne have?
Some of 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Dresden Dr. Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne offer parking?
No, 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne have a pool?
Yes, 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne has a pool.
Does 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne have accessible units?
No, 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 Dresden Dr. Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

