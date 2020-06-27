All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1312 Harris Way NE

1312 Harris Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Harris Way NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Immaculate new 3BR/3.5BA townhouse in convenient Brookhaven location. - Immaculate new 3BR/3.5BA townhouse in convenient Brookhaven location. Dark hardwoods throughout, carpet in bedrooms only. Beautiful, open kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters. Fireplace in the living room with access to a spacious rear deck. Two bedrooms on the upper level, each with its own bathroom, and another large bedroom on the lower, also with its own bathroom. Minutes from I-85 at North Druid Hills and all the nearby shopping and restaurants. Close to Buckhead, the CDC and Emory.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Harris Way NE have any available units?
1312 Harris Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1312 Harris Way NE have?
Some of 1312 Harris Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Harris Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Harris Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Harris Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Harris Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1312 Harris Way NE offer parking?
No, 1312 Harris Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Harris Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Harris Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Harris Way NE have a pool?
No, 1312 Harris Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Harris Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1312 Harris Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Harris Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Harris Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Harris Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Harris Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
