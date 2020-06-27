1312 Harris Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Immaculate new 3BR/3.5BA townhouse in convenient Brookhaven location. - Immaculate new 3BR/3.5BA townhouse in convenient Brookhaven location. Dark hardwoods throughout, carpet in bedrooms only. Beautiful, open kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters. Fireplace in the living room with access to a spacious rear deck. Two bedrooms on the upper level, each with its own bathroom, and another large bedroom on the lower, also with its own bathroom. Minutes from I-85 at North Druid Hills and all the nearby shopping and restaurants. Close to Buckhead, the CDC and Emory.



No Pets Allowed



