Last updated December 21 2019

1269 Sylvan Circle NE

1269 Sylvan Circle Northeast
Location

1269 Sylvan Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Reduced from $11,500/mo! Enjoy this resort-like home in the heart of Brookhaven. Welcome to your own private oasis w/ resort-like pool, swanky covered 2story veranda w/ FP, soothing color pallet, and open concept floorplan. Lush landscaped yard w/ saltwater pool & Jacuzzi is very private. Hrdwd floors thruout main, crown molding, & custom built-ins. Sparkling white kitchen open to the living. Master w/ library & double-sided fireplace. 4 en-suite bedrooms. Terrace has private entrance w/ bedroom/bath & workout/bonus area. Partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 Sylvan Circle NE have any available units?
1269 Sylvan Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1269 Sylvan Circle NE have?
Some of 1269 Sylvan Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 Sylvan Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Sylvan Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Sylvan Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1269 Sylvan Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1269 Sylvan Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1269 Sylvan Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1269 Sylvan Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 Sylvan Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Sylvan Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1269 Sylvan Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1269 Sylvan Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1269 Sylvan Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Sylvan Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1269 Sylvan Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1269 Sylvan Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1269 Sylvan Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
