Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING 5 BEDROOM SAVANNAH STYLE BROOKHAVEN HOME FEATURING SPACIOUS OPEN KITCHEN WITH A CUSTOM PANTRY, LUXURY MASTER SUITE WITH CUSTOM CLOSETS, 4 FULL BATHS, NEW CARPET, A GROUND LEVEL FINISHED INLAW SUITE STUBBED FOR 2ND KITCHEN , AND THE MOST PERFECT FENCED IN PRIVATE FLAT LOT. HOME ALSO FEATURES A GARAGE w/MARBLEIZED FLOORS AND THIS HOME IS IN CLOSE WALKING DISTANCE TO BROOKHAVEN SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. HOME ALSO HAS NEW HVAC SYTEM.