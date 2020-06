Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great opportunity to live near Lenox in Pine Hills. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 2 car garage. Master on main with en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Two story living room with view into the kitchen that connects to separate dining room. Easy access to 400 and 85, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza and Lenox Park in mere minutes. Landscaping covered by HOA. Home is well maintained, with fresh paint in every room, and new floors in master bath.