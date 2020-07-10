/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Braselton, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.
Results within 1 mile of Braselton
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3019 Morgan Spring Trl
3019 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
new house for rent near Mall of GA - Property Id: 234953 Newly 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation. A large kitchen with granite countertop.
Results within 5 miles of Braselton
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6627 Autumn Ridge Way
6627 Autumn Ridge Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1505 sqft
POPULAR GRAY MYST MODEL IN AWARD WINNING ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY! VACANT & MOVE-IN READY! 2 BRMS/2 BATHS, STUDY OR 3RD BRM + SUNROOM OVERLOOKING SMALL POND W/FOUNTAIN, NEW CUSTOM PATIO! EAT-IN KIT W/GLAZED CABINETS, SS APPL, UPGRADED SAMSUNG
Results within 10 miles of Braselton
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1804 Pine Tree Dr
1804 Pine Tree Drive, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
775 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo on Lake Lanier - Property Id: 307251 Beautifully remodeled Condo set in the trees! Direct access to Lake Lanier. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307251 Property Id 307251 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5883201)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
3 Units Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2745 Campus Pointe Circle in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2074 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive terrace level rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.
Last updated July 10 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2420 Clock Face Court
2420 Clock Face Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1803 sqft
Available now 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Master bedroom is in main floor, closet her/him very spacious, double vanity. In addition, it has a Bonus room, and all bedrooms are very spacious. Two car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
216 Oceanliner Drive
216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2741 sqft
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Lane
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,890
3087 sqft
NO More Applications being taken!!! Owner will make decision next week. Stately, well maintained home near mall of Georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Crescent Walk Lane
3910 Crescent Walk Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2952 sqft
Hot new listing in sought after North Gwinnett School District, situated on a nice lot with private back yard perfect for entertaining! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5200 Sugar Crest Dr
5200 Sugar Crest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. - Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Nice private backyard for entertaining. Open, large living room with cathedral ceiling. Large eat in kitchen.
