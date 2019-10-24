104 Little Ridge Rd

Amenities

Beautiful house in a very quiet neighborhood close to the lake. This quaint house has master on the main with separate entrance for family room. Hardwood floors and carpet on the main floor. Tiles in the kitchen. 2 Br upstairs with a large bonus room. Bonus room can also be used as 4th Bedroom. Bathrooms are upgraded. Unfinished basement with fireplace. Walk to the elementary school. Special features: Central fan system to cool the house without AC. Includes washer Dryer in the unit. Yard maintenance included in the rent. Berkeley Lake access for residents. Owner pays for Landscaping