104 Little Ridge Rd

104 Little Ridge Road Northwest, Berkeley Lake, GA 30096 Berkeley Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful house in a very quiet neighborhood close to the lake. This quaint house has master on the main with separate entrance for family room. Hardwood floors and carpet on the main floor. Tiles in the kitchen. 2 Br upstairs with a large bonus room. Bonus room can also be used as 4th Bedroom. Bathrooms are upgraded. Unfinished basement with fireplace. Walk to the elementary school. Special features: Central fan system to cool the house without AC. Includes washer Dryer in the unit. Yard maintenance included in the rent. Berkeley Lake access for residents. Owner pays for Landscaping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
