Berkeley Lake, GA
104 Little Ridge Rd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

104 Little Ridge Rd

104 Little Ridge Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

104 Little Ridge Road Northwest, Berkeley Lake, GA 30096
Berkeley Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful house in a very quiet neighborhood close to the lake. This quaint house has master on the main with separate entrance for family room. Hardwood floors and carpet on the main floor. Tiles in the kitchen. 2 Br upstairs with a large bonus room. Bonus room can also be used as 4th Bedroom. Bathrooms are upgraded. Unfinished basement with fireplace. Walk to the elementary school. Special features: Central fan system to cool the house without AC. Includes washer Dryer in the unit. Yard maintenance included in the rent. Berkeley Lake access for residents. Owner pays for Landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Little Ridge Rd have any available units?
104 Little Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley Lake, GA.
What amenities does 104 Little Ridge Rd have?
Some of 104 Little Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Little Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
104 Little Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Little Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 104 Little Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley Lake.
Does 104 Little Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 104 Little Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 104 Little Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Little Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Little Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 104 Little Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 104 Little Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 104 Little Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Little Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Little Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Little Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Little Ridge Rd has units with air conditioning.
