3214 Bobolink Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Decatur! - Register for a self-showing today! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/882337



This 3 bed 1.5 bath has tons of room with a huge backyard! Fabulous hardwood floors through out the home. Located in the Belvedere Park neighborhood this is in an ideal location, with plenty of room for a growing family!



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3214 Bobolink is currently being rented for $1090/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE4839891)