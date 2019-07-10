All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3214 Bobolink Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3214 Bobolink Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:19 AM

3214 Bobolink Dr

3214 Bobolink Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3214 Bobolink Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Decatur! - Register for a self-showing today! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/882337

This 3 bed 1.5 bath has tons of room with a huge backyard! Fabulous hardwood floors through out the home. Located in the Belvedere Park neighborhood this is in an ideal location, with plenty of room for a growing family!

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3214 Bobolink is currently being rented for $1090/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4839891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Bobolink Dr have any available units?
3214 Bobolink Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3214 Bobolink Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Bobolink Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Bobolink Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 Bobolink Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3214 Bobolink Dr offer parking?
No, 3214 Bobolink Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3214 Bobolink Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Bobolink Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Bobolink Dr have a pool?
No, 3214 Bobolink Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Bobolink Dr have accessible units?
No, 3214 Bobolink Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Bobolink Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Bobolink Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 Bobolink Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 Bobolink Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College