Bartow County, GA
44 Everett Cir
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

44 Everett Cir

44 Everett Cir · No Longer Available
Location

44 Everett Cir, Bartow County, GA 30120

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
DON'T MISS THIS NEWLY BUILT HOME FOR RENT! Open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms located on the second level and 2 full bathrooms. There is a half bath on the 1st floor. Two-car garage is located just off the Kitchen for easy access. Dark wood cabinetry and oversized Kitchen Island, perfect for entertaining! The windows on the back of the home provide amazing natural light in the Living room and Kitchen area! Master bathroom has a separate walk in shower, dual sinks and oversized tub. Closets galore! Conveniently located in the Sharps Vineyard Community, less than 3 miles from I-75, this community offers a maintenance free lifestyle that includes both yard and exterior maintenance, pocket parks, a pool and community clubhouse.

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Everett Cir have any available units?
44 Everett Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 44 Everett Cir have?
Some of 44 Everett Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Everett Cir currently offering any rent specials?
44 Everett Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Everett Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Everett Cir is pet friendly.
Does 44 Everett Cir offer parking?
Yes, 44 Everett Cir offers parking.
Does 44 Everett Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Everett Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Everett Cir have a pool?
Yes, 44 Everett Cir has a pool.
Does 44 Everett Cir have accessible units?
No, 44 Everett Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Everett Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Everett Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Everett Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 Everett Cir has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

