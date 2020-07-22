44 Everett Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

DON'T MISS THIS NEWLY BUILT HOME FOR RENT! Open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms located on the second level and 2 full bathrooms. There is a half bath on the 1st floor. Two-car garage is located just off the Kitchen for easy access. Dark wood cabinetry and oversized Kitchen Island, perfect for entertaining! The windows on the back of the home provide amazing natural light in the Living room and Kitchen area! Master bathroom has a separate walk in shower, dual sinks and oversized tub. Closets galore! Conveniently located in the Sharps Vineyard Community, less than 3 miles from I-75, this community offers a maintenance free lifestyle that includes both yard and exterior maintenance, pocket parks, a pool and community clubhouse.



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.