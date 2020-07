Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent in Aragon! This one won't last long so hurry and schedule an appointment today!



Sorry, no pets.

Rental qualifications include:

3.5 X's the rent in income ($2450.00 per month)

Clean rental history - No Evictions

Must have steady work history

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.