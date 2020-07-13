/
/
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM
90 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Alpharetta, GA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
16 Units Available
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1275 sqft
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
32 Units Available
Horseshoe Bend
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
30 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2870 Webb Bridge Rd
2870 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Immediately! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Available Immediately! 2 story brick townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with large open and spacious den/ living room / dining room combo with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Alpharetta
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
41 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
19 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge offers one, two and three bedroom apartments homes. Call now to schedule to your personal tour.
Results within 5 miles of Alpharetta
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1259 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$948
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
$
39 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
60 Units Available
Lost Forest
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1091 sqft
Modern apartments have vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry. Several resort-style pools and tennis courts located on-site. Located near bus stops and a restaurant.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
26 Units Available
Ellard
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1301 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
58 Units Available
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1290 sqft
Crest at Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1242 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1252 sqft
High-end fitness center, laundry room, pool and tennis courts available. Handicapped-friendly apartments offer air conditioning, wood floors and extra storage. Short-term leases offered. Stroll 2 miles to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
40 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
31 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Similar Pages
Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta 3 BedroomsAlpharetta Accessible ApartmentsAlpharetta Apartments under $1,000Alpharetta Apartments under $1,100
Alpharetta Apartments under $1,200Alpharetta Apartments with BalconyAlpharetta Apartments with GarageAlpharetta Apartments with GymAlpharetta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlpharetta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlpharetta Apartments with Parking