Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NICE 3 BEDROOM CENTRALLY LOCATED IN FT WALTON BEACH. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND BOTH BASES. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. NEWER CARPET AND VINYL LOTS OF ROOM FOR YOUR FAMILY WITH A SEPERATE LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. NO PETS ALLOWED AND NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN THE UNIT.CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY.