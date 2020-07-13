/
58 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Winter Springs, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Springs
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:58pm
3 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 7 at 03:07pm
11 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$875
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$983
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Goldenrod
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$966
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
518 Orange Dr. #23
518 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Royal Arms Condos in Altamonte Springs - 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Newly painted, and new vinyl plank floors. Great condition with screened in patio with view of pool and lake. Water included in rent.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
554 Orange Drive #18
554 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
633 sqft
1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108
2612 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
648 sqft
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 Available 09/22/20 LAKE MARY: 1st Floor Unit - Gated Community AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd! - Come see this 1 bed/1 bath condo in Lake Mary at Regency Park! This is a gated community, with clubhouse, swimming pool, playground
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
528 Orange Drive Unit 15
528 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, 1bed 1bath Condo on LAKE ORIENTA - Beautiful, 1bed 1bath Condo on LAKE ORIENTA in Royal Arms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
700 E Airport Blvd #H5
700 Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sandlewood Villas - AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 1bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor - Fully renovated, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring throughout, brand new dining light, brand new fans in family
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
600 Kenwick Cir
600 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3740 IDLEBROOK CIRCLE
3740 Idlebrook Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable one bedroom one bath upgraded apartment in the gated Cabana Key subdivision with upgraded bathroom, Tile flooring through out the apartment. close to shopping centers, Malls and highways. walking distance to Walmart and restaurant
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
559 FLEMMING WAY
559 Fleming Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the second floor. Community located near major shopping, restaurants and roadways.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
311 E. Palmetto Ave - 311 E. Palmetto Ave.
311 Palmetto Avenue, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$997
801 sqft
1/2 Duplex, Historic Longwood area - All spruced up and ready for you! Fresh paint throughout interior. All new faux wood blinds throughout this adorable 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
468 Banyon Tree Circle #206
468 Banyon Tree Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
1/1 Beautiful - Spacious - Second Floor Unit in Carrington Park - 1/1 Upper Condo in the Carrington Park Condominium Community.
