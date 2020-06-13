Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Winter Beach, FL with garage

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4795 66th Place
4795 66th Place, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Wow! Fully furnished and ready for occupancy starting April 15th to November 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Beach

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Place
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5853 Pine Ridge Circle
5853 Pine Ridge Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Home, built to the highest standards, in a gated 55+ community with 41 homes.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Beach

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Mabry Street
193 Mabry Street, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
902 sqft
Cute as a button! Owner busy putting a fresh coast of paint on the living space and on the exterior. This 2BR, 1BA, 1 car garage home offers a large living room, dining area and updated kitchen. The yard is fully fenced with privacy fence.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
552 Biscayne Lane
552 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
A great rental in the Heart of Sebastian! Rental price includes lawn care. Home has a brand new AC unit and a newer roof! Home does have some carpet, but owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with the pet deposit.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
858 Kirke Avenue
858 Kirke Avenue, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Absolutely Stunning 4 BR pool home in Sebastian Highlands! Home was completely remodeled in 2017! Tiled throughout and boasting 4 bedrooms, office, and dining room this home is spacious! Split floor plan over sized garage (24 X 21).

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4901 Bethel Creek Drive
4901 Bethel Creek Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA. Walk to the beach and The Village Market. Totally renovated bright and spacious townhouse. One car garage, large outdoor private living area in very quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Come and live the good life in Vero Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7420 Oakridge Place
7420 Oakridge Place, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
GHO Durham 2 bedroom + den, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Upgraded and beautifully appointed throughout with impact glass. Brand new construction. Small dogs or cats allowed. No waterbeds.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1972 Westhampton Court
1972 Westhampton Court, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remarkable 2/2 condo in a gated community with a lake view. Pristine condition with all the upgrades.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1625 Aynsley Way
1625 Aynsley Way, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON August to Nov only. Nice, well appointed furnished home available for short term summer / fall rental. Centrally located near Indian River Mall and dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winter Beach, FL

Winter Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

