apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
212 Apartments for rent in Windermere, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
37 Units Available
Windermere
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
11809 Lake Butler Blvd.
11809 Lake Butler Boulevard, Windermere, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2491 sqft
Impressive 4 Bedroom Pool Home! - Impressive 4 bedroom pool home on Lake Butler Blvd. 1 acre lot so plenty of privacy. Great schools & close to downtown Windermere. Pool and lawn care included. (RLNE2595158)
Results within 1 mile of Windermere
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,422
986 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve At Belmere
1351 GLENWICK DRIVE
1351 Glenwick Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2964 sqft
Come and take a look at this recently renovated 5 bedrooms- 2 of them being master bedrooms and 4 baths with an oversize state of the art pool. This house is located in man gated community Reserve at Belmere.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve At Belmere
1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE
1239 Lake Whitney Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3606 sqft
Reserve at Belmere in Windermere - 4BR/4BA Pool Home - Luxurious over-sized home with 4BR / 4BA.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
12820 BUTLER BAY COURT
12820 Butler Bay Court, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4247 sqft
Situated in a quiet cul-de-sec of Gated Windermere Club community, this grand Butler Bay custom home sits on an over sized, fully landscaped lot with circular driveway. Energy efficient ceramic coating on tile roofing completed recently.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9149 PALM TREE DRIVE
9149 Palm Tree Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2063 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home in Windermere. Recently renovated, with beautiful Travertine throughout the house. Bedrooms have new Carpet. Master has genuine wood floors. Open floor plan with Great room (Kitchen-Living room combo).
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5181 LATROBE DRIVE
5181 Latrobe Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3645 sqft
Set behind the manned gates of Central Florida’s most exclusive neighborhood and on the 4th hole of the Isleworth Golf Course, this executive pool home offers peace and privacy in a sought-after main phase location.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE
9742 Green Island Cove, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3083 sqft
Nestled along the shores of beautiful Lake Louise within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this charming golf villa offers a prime lakefront location in proximity to the Clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9108 ISLEWORTH GARDENS DRIVE
9108 Isleworth Gardens Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
4077 sqft
Nestled within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this beautiful home offers a prime location within the Gardens of Isleworth – an intimate enclave of custom homes surrounded by lush gardens, water features, bridges and walking
Results within 5 miles of Windermere
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
36 Units Available
Signature Lakes
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
66 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Summerport Village Center
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
49 Units Available
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
22 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
16 Units Available
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
41 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,101
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
29 Units Available
Metro West
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
