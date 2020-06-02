All apartments in Wildwood
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:05 AM

802 Huron St

802 Huron Street · (614) 975-6430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

802 Huron Street, Wildwood, FL 34785

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom ,1 Bath in Quiet 55 Mobile Home Park C/A. W/D in Home.Florida Lanai Inside Storage Area .Fully furnished including Dishes ,pots ,pans,linens.Ready for you to move In Available July 1.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Wildwood. Utilities included: gas,
and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $850/month rent. $600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

