802 Huron St

Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom ,1 Bath in Quiet 55 Mobile Home Park C/A. W/D in Home.Florida Lanai Inside Storage Area .Fully furnished including Dishes ,pots ,pans,linens.Ready for you to move In Available July 1.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Wildwood. Utilities included: gas,

and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $850/month rent. $600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.