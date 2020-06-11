5624 Hancock Drive

Amenities
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more. Basic cable included in rent. Less than 1/2 mile from the center of The Villages Brownwood Paddock Square town center.
