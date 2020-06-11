All apartments in Wildwood
5624 Hancock Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

5624 Hancock Drive

5624 Hancock Drive · (407) 448-3484
Location

5624 Hancock Drive, Wildwood, FL 34785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more. Basic cable included in rent. Less than 1/2 mile from the center of The Villages Brownwood Paddock Square town center.
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more. less than 1/2 mile from the center of The Villages Brownwood Paddock Square town center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

