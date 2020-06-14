Apartment List
/
FL
/
whiskey creek
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Whiskey Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Whiskey Creek
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6102 Augusta DR
6102 Augusta Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON RENTAL. Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 30th 2020 with MINIMUM of 180 day lease. 55 & OVER only.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower
Results within 5 miles of Whiskey Creek
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
45 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Pelican Preserve
9 Units Available
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15100 Milagrosa DR
15100 Milagrosa Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Escape to Paradise! Application in progress for this unit - for 12//1/19- 6/4/20. Located in the highly desirable gated community Laguna Lakes this first floor Carriage home has just what you have been looking for! 3 Large bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15030 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15030 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful condo is available to rent Tuesday 1/5/2021- Monday 4/5/2021- owners would like 1 - 3 month rental- they are not willing to split months at this time. Absolutely stunning 2nd floor Tortuga Condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14537 Abaco Lakes DR
14537 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
This unit is rented for Season 2020 Available for May 2019-December 2019 short term rental at Off- Season rate. This is a great unit in the popular Lucaya community- right off of McGregor- about 5 miles from the North end of Fort Myers Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Whiskey Creek, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Whiskey Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Whiskey Creek 2 BedroomsWhiskey Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhiskey Creek 3 BedroomsWhiskey Creek Apartments with BalconyWhiskey Creek Apartments with Garage
Whiskey Creek Apartments with GymWhiskey Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhiskey Creek Apartments with ParkingWhiskey Creek Apartments with Pool
Whiskey Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerWhiskey Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhiskey Creek Furnished ApartmentsWhiskey Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLVineyards, FL
St. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University