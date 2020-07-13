418 Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL with pool

/
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9211 SW 12th St
9211 Southwest 12th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1802 sqft
Amazing Pool Home at Poinciana Estates 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 186007 Location, location, location! Spacious 3/2 pool home in a very desirable area. This home has been recently updated and shows beautifully.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9520 SW 8th St
9520 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
400 sqft
Extremely spacious and bright 1/1, tile throughout, walk in closet and TWO parking spots. Walking distance to several restaurants and shopping centers. Great location! Text listing agent to schedule showing at least 24 hours before.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
8440 SW 8th St
8440 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2/2 Condo. All tiled. Water included, washer and dryer in unit, walk-in closet, assigned covered parking, pool, playground, patio and barbecue area. Secure building accessible with entry card.
1 of 17
Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 32
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9010 SW 11th St
9010 Southwest 11th Street, Westchester, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
WALLED IN AND GATED! GREAT CURB APPEAL! SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. LG SINGLE OR BONDED FAMILY. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED IN ALL ROOMS. ENTER FORMAL LIVING ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS AND OTHER AREAS - FULL TILE.OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE INCLUDES IT'S OWN BATH.
Results within 1 mile of Westchester
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
23 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,423
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,684
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
13 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,666
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,841
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9440 Fontainebleau Blvd
9440 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location !! Location !! centrally location, large one bedroom, one bath, close to airport, international mall 7 dolphin mall, SOME REPAIRS ARE GOING TO BE DONE !!!!
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Century Park
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
Ferne
3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT IN A GREAT LOCATION IN WESTCHESTER AREA WITH A VIEW TO THE POOL. 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM. TILE THROUGHOUT, CALIFORNIA CLOSET, PARKING SPACE, GOOD CONDITION. FIRST FLOOR. CALIFORNIA CLOSET. SECURITY CAMERAS. IN GOOD CONDITION.
