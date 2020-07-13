Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

374 Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9520 SW 8th St
9520 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
400 sqft
Extremely spacious and bright 1/1, tile throughout, walk in closet and TWO parking spots. Walking distance to several restaurants and shopping centers. Great location! Text listing agent to schedule showing at least 24 hours before.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
8440 SW 8th St
8440 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2/2 Condo. All tiled. Water included, washer and dryer in unit, walk-in closet, assigned covered parking, pool, playground, patio and barbecue area. Secure building accessible with entry card.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
1845 sw 82nd ct.
1845 Southwest 82nd Court, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
300 sqft
efficiency/apartment - Property Id: 211382 efficiency/apartment attached to a private residence. the unit has a separate bedroom with lock. small living room and kitchen. full bath. there are two a/c wall units.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
3410 SW 87th Ave
3410 Southwest 87th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent location, Near to Florida International University,Turnpike and Palmetto Expressways, Schools, Hospitals, shopping centers, Miami International Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Westchester
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,381
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
23 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
$
13 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,666
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
631 NW 82nd Ave
631 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Upgraded 2BR/2.5BA split level unit at Chateaubleau Villas! This freshly painted unit offers a spacious living area along with an open kitchen, granite counters, back-splash, pantry, and plenty of cabinetry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9150 Fontainebleau Blvd
9150 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED AND 1 BATH APARTMENT AT FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LAKE VIEW FROM HUGE BALCONY. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT. RECENTLY PAINTED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. THIS APARTMENT IS LOCATED ON THE 3th FLOOR.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
Ferne
3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT IN A GREAT LOCATION IN WESTCHESTER AREA WITH A VIEW TO THE POOL. 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM. TILE THROUGHOUT, CALIFORNIA CLOSET, PARKING SPACE, GOOD CONDITION. FIRST FLOOR. CALIFORNIA CLOSET. SECURITY CAMERAS. IN GOOD CONDITION.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6850 SW 45th Ln
6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
8821 W Flagler St
8821 W Flagler St, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment on the 3rd floor in front of the elevator, title throughout with balcony. unit has beautiful kitchen cabinets, the laundry room is on site in the building.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.
City Guide for Westchester, FL

“Living in south Florida is like living on another planet, just in terms of the physicality alone – the light, the moisture, the colors of the flowers and sky.” (– Campbell McGrath)

Westchester is located in suburban Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida with a population of around 30,000. Residents can enjoy the year-round pleasant weather of the “Sunshine State” in the nearby Tropical Park; an urban park which attracts 1,000,000 visitors every year. With four separate lakes, excellent sports facilities and even a two-acre dog park, you’re in a great spot for all things outdoorsy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westchester, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

