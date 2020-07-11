Apartment List
151 Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Vero Corridor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are...

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8646 24th Street
8646 24th Street, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
998 sqft
8646 24th Street Available 08/01/20 Adorable Single Family in Desirable Paradise Park~Yard~Garage~Screened Patio - Cute single family home featuring two bedrooms and 2 baths being offered in the Paradise Park community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1972 Westhampton Court
1972 Westhampton Court, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remarkable 2/2 condo in a gated community with a lake view. Pristine condition with all the upgrades.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1625 Aynsley Way
1625 Aynsley Way, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
OFF SEASON July to January only. Nice, well appointed furnished home available for short term summer / fall rental. Centrally located near Indian River Mall and dining.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1815 77th Drive
1815 77th Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome snow birds. Enjoy relaxing sunsets over the pond. Well maintained end unit. Features stainless steel appliances, tiles floors,42inch cabinets, pantry and half bath on first floor. Both 2nd floor bedrooms are end suites. Laundry on 2nd floor.
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1810 45th Avenue
1810 45th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
Come see this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large eat in kitchen. Large corner lot with lush landscaping. Offers great additional space for office. Wonderful neighborhood come make it your own. Hook up available for washer/Dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7750 15th Lane
7750 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Ready now!!!! 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Close to mall & grocery, 15 min to the beach with easy access to 95. Sorry the owner will not accept a pet of any kind.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7795 15th Lane
7795 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Huge 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Interior freshly painted. Will not last long. Close to Mall and beaches with quick access to I95. Sorry NO pets will be considered.

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7524 15th Street
7524 15th Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available off Season Mid April - December 2020. Highly desirable Pointe West 2BR + den w/ Futon for annual or seasonal rental - Sleeps 6 comfortably. This one has the large kitchen. Plantation shutters and mostly tile. Extra garage space, too!

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.

1 of 8

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1830 50th Avenue
1830 50th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 1 bath home with stainless steel appliances and fenced in backyard. LED lighting installed to save energy and to lower the electric bill.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3180 Brookfield Drive
3180 Brookfield Drive, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a wonderful lake view located in a beautiful community. Close to the mall and grocery stores.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage in - Desireable rental in Vero Country club area! Granite counters, Stainless steal appliances, unique wrap around breakfast bar.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1315 20th Ave SW
1315 20th Ave Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1132 sqft
Single Family Home~2Bed/2Bath~Clean~Garage~Yard~Great Central Location! - New to the market, this cute as a button home has been freshly painted through out. Offering an open kitchen and living area with lots of natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Pl
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
3/2 in Waterway Village - DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2549 Stockbridge SW
2549 Stockbridge Square Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Bright and airy three bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome located in a gated community. First floor with living room , kitchen, kitchen nook and a half bath all tiled on first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
865 10th Drive
865 10th Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 8/1/20. Desirable culdesac location; Deed restricted manicured subdivision; lawn maintenance included.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
900 White Tail Avenue SW
900 White Tail Ave SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely furnished home on a lake in an upscale small community. Professionally furnished with elegant ambiance. Pool with spa overlooking lake. Outdoor summer kitchen with large grill.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Vero Corridor, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Vero Corridor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

