Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

94 Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL with garage

West Vero Corridor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7420 Oakridge Place
7420 Oakridge Place, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
GHO Durham 2 bedroom + den, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Upgraded and beautifully appointed throughout with impact glass. Brand new construction. Small dogs or cats allowed. No waterbeds.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1972 Westhampton Court
1972 Westhampton Court, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remarkable 2/2 condo in a gated community with a lake view. Pristine condition with all the upgrades.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1625 Aynsley Way
1625 Aynsley Way, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON August to Nov only. Nice, well appointed furnished home available for short term summer / fall rental. Centrally located near Indian River Mall and dining.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2589 Bella Vista Circle
2589 Bella Vista Cir, West Vero Corridor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for a Rental look no more Move in June! Brand New Home soon to be gated.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6095 Bella Rosa Lane
6095 Bella Rosa Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Luxury townhome with high end finishes now available. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a 1 car garage is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, I95 and beaches. Gas range and tankless water heater saves on utility bill.
Results within 1 mile of West Vero Corridor

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7795 15th Lane
7795 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Huge 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Interior freshly painted. Will not last long. Close to Mall and beaches with quick access to I95. Sorry NO pets will be considered.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7524 15th Street
7524 15th Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available off Season Mid April - December 2020. Highly desirable Pointe West 2BR + den w/ Futon for annual or seasonal rental - Sleeps 6 comfortably. This one has the large kitchen. Plantation shutters and mostly tile. Extra garage space, too!

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of West Vero Corridor

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9947 E Villa Cir
9947 East Villa Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
Spacious Townhouse Close to 95 & the Turnpike! Garage~Patio! - Townhome available for immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has over 1600 sq ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5679 Riverboat Circle
5679 Riverboat Circle SW, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing opportunity to rent, close to stores, banks and shopping areas, gated community with tropical landscape, screened in pool area and spacious open living and dining rooms. Room size approx. subject to error.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
487 6th Street
487 6th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Don t pass this one up, centrally located, 3 bedrooms, new paint inside home and garage, new air conditioning. Ready to move in, great club house and community.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1090 Southlakes Way
1090 Southlakes Way SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4bed 3 bath split plan,master suite

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
413 W Tangerine
413 W Tangerine Sq SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Citrus Village 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Large floo rplan, tile in main areas, carpeted bedrooms. Minutes to everything in Vero. Tenant occupied * 24 hr notice required.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
429 18th Street
429 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable 2BD/2BA corner unit in gated village within one and a half miles to the beach with restaurants and shops close by. New concrete block construction.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
427 18th Street
427 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Location, Location, Location! Gated enclave of villas & town homes one and a half miles to beautiful beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Vero Corridor, FL

West Vero Corridor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

